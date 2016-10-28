Taylor Swift Rumored To Be Dating Drake

Pop superstar Taylor Swift might have found herself a new beau. The “Blank Space” singer was rumored to be snuggling up to Drake. While at the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s 30th birthday bash in Los Angeles, the two were reportedly getting cozy and an anonymous source reported that the two were allegedly cheek-to-cheek, according to Inquisitr.

“Drake was cozy with Taylor all night long,” an inside source told Hollywood Life. “They were all up on each other – no kissing – but touching each other and cheeking.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even though he was hosting the party, Drake was preoccupied with Taylor and was whispering sweet nothings in her ear all night.

While Drake and T-Swift were apparently having a wonderful time enjoying each other’s company at his birthday party, there was one person who wasn’t too thrilled about the news: Tom Hiddleston. Taylor’s former flame was allegedly “shocked at the news,” according to Hollywood Life.

A source told the publication, “When Tom heard that Taylor and Drake were close at the party, his jaw dropped in surprise.” The source continued by saying, “Taylor has always had a type of guy she was attracted to and Tom was taken aback that she could be into a guy so opposite of him. Tom is in a bit of denial about the thought that Taylor and Drake could be a new couple. Although Tom may wish the best for Taylor, he just doesn’t want to believe it and couldn’t see that one working out.”

Elite Daily tweeted about the possible couple and claimed that Taylor Swift has already met Drake’s parents! The publication tweeted: “Drake Introduced Taylor Swift To His Mom And All His Fans Are Crying Inside.”

Drake Introduced Taylor Swift To His Mom And All His Fans Are Crying Inside https://t.co/JnvL7NUpqC pic.twitter.com/2JERWIRJiX — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) October 27, 2016

Prior to Swift’s possible relationship with Drake, she dated Avengers actor Tom Hiddleston in a whirlwind romance that lasted for three months. They eventually broke off their relationship in September of 2016.

It should be noted that there has been no confirmation from either party that Drake and Taylor are officially an item or are dating. All reports regarding their possible relationship have been purely speculation at this point.

TMZ is reporting that a source connected to Drake said that he simply introduced Swift to his mom and a few of his friends during the Sunday night party. The publication says that the two are close, but only friends.

Regardless of whether or not they are dating, no doubt we would all be thoroughly intrigued by a Taylor Swift and Drake musical collaboration.

What do you think about Taylor Swift possibly dating Drake?

[H/T Inquisitr, Hollywood Life, TMZ]