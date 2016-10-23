Taylor Swift Is Getting Her Own Museum In New York

On November 18, pop superstar Taylor Swift will be getting her own museum in South Seaport, New York. The traveling display called “The Taylor Swift Experience” will be headed to the East Coast from November through February.

In the wildly popular exhibit, the 26-year-old actually curates the gallery herself. Swift chose personal items such as the notable stages costumes from her 1989 tour, and a 2016 Met Gala gown by Louis Vuitton. The exhibit also includes items such as Swift’s beloved childhood books, the Moonman Taylor was holding when Kanye grabbed the mic, and some of her own handwritten lyrics.

In 2014, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles featured the original display called “The Taylor Swift Experience.” It was the most popular exhibit of all time, and because it was so well received, the exhibit will now be headed to the east coast for a three-month stint, according to Teen Vogue.

Originally, the “Blank Space” singer’s exhibit was supposed to close in May of 2015. However, due to its immense popularity, the museum extended “The Taylor Swift Experience” for five more months.

Most recently, the exhibit has been on tour at the State Fair of Texas, where visitors can walk a faux red carpet just like their idol.

One piece at Taylor Swift’s exhibit shows the handwritten lyrics to her song “Everything Has Changed.”

There will be a $9 entry fee for “The Taylor Swift Experience,” and the museum is urging fans to purchase tickets early through Ticketmaster because they will sell fast.

