Taylor Lautner Caught Kissing ‘Scream Queens’ Costar Billie Lourd

This new match-up has us screaming!

“Oh my Lourd, it’s Taylor and Billie! Don’t chew on pens, kids.” – @johnstamos A photo posted by Scream Queens (@screamqueensfox) on Nov 22, 2016 at 11:03am PST

Taylor Lautner was spotted kissing his Scream Queens costar Billie Lourd at a Los Angeles bar on Sunday night.

Lautner and Lourde were out with some other celebs, including Abigail Breslin and Keke Palmer.

Palmer captured their makeout session on Snapchat, with a picture captioned, “Omg omg omg OMG.”

(Photo: Snapchat )

An eyewitness told E! News the pair couldn’t keep their hands or their eyes off each other all night.

“He was sitting really close to Billie, whispering in each other’s ears twice and kiss,” the source said.

Could Lautner and Lourd be Hollywood’s latest couple?

This story first appeared at Womanista.