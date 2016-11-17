Steve Carell Set To Star In Minecraft Movie

Warner Brothers has been working on a Minecraft movie ever since the game first gained popularity. Ever since the studio acquired the rights to the franchise, the production of the film has been in a standstill.

Rob McElhenney, of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia fame, had already signed on to write and direct the project. The Wonder Woman screenwriter, Jason Fuchs, has joined McElhenney in co-writing the latest version of the script.

Other than those two, the production has yet to announce any other major involvement. That is, until now.

On Tuesday, Variety learned that Steve Carell was in talks to play the lead role in the film. There isn’t any idea yet as to who he would play, mainly because Minecraft doesn’t feature any solid characters.

The game does, however, feature a man named Steve, who characters can play as while they build. Could Steve be playing Steve?

Steve Carell has starred in films such as The Big Short, Cafe Society, Dan In Real Life, and Little Miss Sunshine. His recent take on historical murderer John du Pont, in the movie Foxcatcher, earned Carell an Academy Award Nomination.

While his later roles have been a little more on the serious side, Carell is most well-known for his comedic characters. The actor made waves with supporting roles in Bruce Almighty and the Anchorman films. Carell rose to fame with his work on the NBC hit comedy, The Office. Playing the lead role, Regional Manager Michael Scott, Carell led the critically-acclaimed ensemble cast for seven of the show’s nine seasons.

Minecraft is set to hit theaters May 25, 2019.

Source: Variety