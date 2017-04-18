Blumhouse Premiering New Film ‘Stephanie’ At Overlook Film Festival

Earlier this year, Blumhouse helped shatter records with its horror film Get Out, which became the highest-grossing film from a first-time director of an original screenplay. When you add that success to the profitability of established horror series like The Conjuring, Insidious, and Paranormal Activity, the studio is dominating both mainstream and independent horror markets. Kicking off next weekend is the Overlook Film Festival, where Blumhouse will be debuting it’s latest horror flick Stephanie.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“The story centers on a young girl named Stephanie who is abandoned by her parents, forced to survive on peanut butter and conversations with her toy turtle. When her parents return to claim their daughter, they find dark supernatural forces are wreaking havoc, with Stephanie at the center of the turmoil.”

The film stars Frank Grillo, Anna Torv, and Shree Crooks and was directed by Akiva Goldsman. Grillo is no stranger to the world of horror, as he has previously starred in both The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year, both from Blumhouse.

Following the screening of Stephanie, Blumhouse found Jason Blum and Goldsman will participate in a Q & A with festival attendees and then screen what they claim is their favorite installment in the Paranormal Activity franchise.

It’s tough to predict what to expect from Stephanie, as Goldsman has dabbled in the world of sci-fi and horror, having written the screenplays for I Am Legend and I, Robot, but a recent directorial effort was A Winter’s Tale, a bizarre genre-bending fantasy film that was received poorly.

This screening is just one of many events taking place at the historic Overlook Hotel, the location that served as an exterior filming location for Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

Also screening throughout the weekend will be the highly anticipated The Bad Batch, Two Pigeons, Hounds of Love, and Psychopaths.

Festival attendees also have the chance to participate in an immersive horror game that features “planted actors, hidden clues, tactile puzzles, and surprising twists that each player can engage with at their own comfort and interest.”

