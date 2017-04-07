Sofia Vergara Spotted In Only A Bed Sheet While Filming Racy Movie Scene

Sofia Vergara is, arguably, the most fiery woman in Hollywood today. She exudes confidence, almost to the point of shamelessness, and she is not shy about her love of her body.

It looks like she’s showing off some skin in her new movie if theses newly surfaced set photos are any indication.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film is titled Bent and in it Vergara co-stars alongside Star Trek‘s Karl Urban.

Both essentially topless, the set photos show Urban in nothing but a pair of boxers and Vergara wearing nothing but a brown bed sheet.

They’re standing out on an old wooden balcony of some sort, and the scene they’re shooting appears to be a “morning after” scene.

See All The Steamy Set Photos Here!

Set life🎬 #rome @keegankillian #Bentmovie A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

Bent is described as “the redemptive tale of Danny Gallagher (Karl Urban), a shamed and discredited narcotics detective who, upon his release from prison, makes plans to seek revenge on the accuser who framed him and killed his partner. In seeking out the truth of what happened the night his partner was killed, and he was framed, Gallagher investigates the mysterious car bomb murder of a local bookie’s sister. Gallagher soon discovers that the murder is connected to an elaborate conspiracy involving high-stakes treason with major international implications.”

In addition to Vergara and Urban, Andy Garcia (Passengers) and Grace Byers (Empire) also co-star in the film.

Last night shooting in Rome😩😩😩😩#Bentmovie A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Being that she’s so consistently busy with Modern Family, the last time Vergara starred in a film was 2015’s Hot Pursuit, with Reese Witherspoon.

That flick had a mostly lukewarm reception, at best, so here’s to hoping that Bent turns out to be a hit for her.

More News:

[H/T: Daily Mail]