Sofia Vergara Shares Sad Selfie While She Runs A ‘102 Fever’

Sofia Vergara is naturally a knock-out beauty, but the actress surprised fans when she took a breathtaking selfie in her sick state.

Tuesday, the Modern Family star posted a selfie to Instagram sharing with her fans and followers that she had a startling high fever. But the most interesting part is that it gave her a phenomenal glow. It appears the fever gave her a flattering shade of rosy cheeks that she was keen on keeping.

The 44-year-old actress took to IG sharing a pic with the caption, “Hm..I just realised that 102 fever gives u the perfect shades of pink🤧🤧 I need this colors @covergirl #Imawimp #thatswhatIgetforshootingintheraininRome 💦#iwouldntmakeitpast2daysonNakedandAfraid😒.”

In the picture, the knockout is seen lying in bed barefaced, but with a streak of pink color around her cheekbones.

Vergara recently returned to Los Angeles after shooting her new film Bent in Rome, where she said she fell ill after working in cold weather during the rain. On Monday, the knockout started to feel the early signs of catching a cold.

“It feels like jetlag but I know its pasta withdrawals,” she jokingly captioned a photo of herself buckled over in a car.

In the new film she stars alongside Karl Urban and Andy Garcia. The story follows Karl as Danny, a shamed narcotics detective on a revenge mission after his release from prison. Sofia portrays a sexy government agent with mysterious motives, and Andy stars as a retired cop.

