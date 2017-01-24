Sofia Vergara Reveals New Pic That Proves She Truly Is ‘The Good Wife’

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara just proved that she is the best wife.

On Sunday, the actress braved the Massachusetts cold weather to attend the AFC championship game with the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the New England Patriots, as both teams vied for a spot at the 2017 Super Bowl.

Vergara took to Instagram where she shared a picture of herself bundled up in a puffy Steelers jacket and gold striped scarf (and a not so happy facial expression). The photo was accompanied by the caption “#HereWeGo #thegoodwife.”

#HereWeGo #thegoodwife😬✨✨✨ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

From the picture, we can tell Vergara was less than enthused for the game, but her Steelers superfan hubby Joe Manganiello was fired up and ready to go. He also took to IG sharing photos of himself, his brother and some pals decked out in the their favorite team’s gear with the caption, “Let’s go @Steeler Nation! #HereWeGo.”

Let’s go @Steeler Nation! #HereWeGo A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

Unfortunately, the Steelers lost to the Patriots 36-17. But that won’t stop Pittsburgh-native Manganiello from remaining their No. 1 superfan.

“He’s not a fan. He’s, like, obsessed,” Vergara, 44, said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September. “He’s like a sick person. … I think it’s one of the most important things in his life. It’s not just football, it’s the Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Vergara herself has caught the football fever, adding, “After two years, it’s like he’s brainwashed me. I have no choice.”

The actress also revealed that Manganiello, 40, has an entire section in his closet dedicated to Steelers gear and has purposely swapped her thermos, pens and even nail file with Steelers-inspired merchandise.

As for other celebrity NFL diehards, the ladies of Pitch Perfect 3 rooted for the game-winning Atlanta Falcons Sunday, while Gisele Bündchen can’t help but tweet support for Patriots quarterback, husband Tom Brady.

