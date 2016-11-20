Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West’s On-Stage Meltdown

Kanye West’s on-stage antics during his concert in Sacramento Saturday night has left Snoop Dogg completely confused.

To start things off, West showed up an hour late, then after performing just two songs launched into a lengthy tirade before walking off stage. He criticized President Obama for his blackness and slammed Beyoncé for playing politics with the VMAs. He also seemed unusually worried Jay Z was going to hire a hitman to assassinate him. When Snoop Dogg saw the video of West’s meltdown, he responded exactly how one would expect him to.

Snoop Dogg’s reaction to Kanye’s rant last night pic.twitter.com/85HnAnG8Rz — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) November 20, 2016

