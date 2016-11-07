Snakes On A Plane Just Became Terrifyingly Real

This is the stuff of nightmares!

The 2006 horror flick Snakes On A Plane almost came to life when a large snake dropped from the overhead luggage compartment, and dangled above the heads of the panic-stricken passengers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The airline passengers spotted a five-foot-long green viper hanging above their heads during a two-hour flight from Torreon in the northern state of Coahuila headed towards Mexico City on Sunday afternoon.

La vibora voladora…ja ja ja. Una experiencia única en el Vuelo Torreón-México, vuelo 231 de Aeroméxico. Eso si…Prioridad en aterrizaje. pic.twitter.com/qwDk6Wtszw — Indalecio Medina (@Inda_medina) November 6, 2016

Twitter user Indalecio Medina shared the frightening footage on social media. The caption for the video was posted in Spanish, but the translation reads: “The Viper flying…A unique experience in the flight 231 from Aeromexico.”

A man close to the snake at the side appears to have jumped up out of his seat in fear, and the passengers are making quite the fuss about the reptile.

Medina later wrote on social media: “I had to catch it with a blanket and obviously we gave it some magazines to read for a while.” Medina continued by saying, “The snake arrived alive and kicking, frightened but without having paid its airfare. And best of all, priority when it came to landing and animal control experts waiting for the unexpected traveller.”

While Medina may have been able to keep a good sense of humor about the entire ordeal, it’s fair to say that most of us would not.

As you might imagine many on social media responded to Medina’s video with the famous line from Samuel L. Jackson’s film Snakes on a Plane.

If you don’t know what line we are talking about, check out the video below.

WARNING: this video contains explicit language!

According to Daily Mail, the pilot for the flight was given priority landing upon reaching the destination and the snake was dealt with by animal control authorities.

“My skin crawled,” one social media user said after watching the video. “It’s worse than turbulence, crosswind, rain,” another wrote.

No word yet on what the authorities did to remove the snake from the plane, or how they went about doing it. However, AeroMexico told News 965 that the incident on the plane was handled without any harm to passengers.

How would you react if you saw a snake hanging above your head on an airplane?

[H/T Daily Mail]