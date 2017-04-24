Passenger On American Airlines Flight Speaks Out About Confronting Flight Attendant

The upset passenger, who defended a mother who was allegedly hit with her stroller by an American Airlines flight attendant, is speaking out about the situation, PEOPLE reports.

“A baby almost got hurt. That’s what just fired me up, so that was it. I don’t want to make a big deal about it,” Tony Fierro, who was identified as the man who approached the flight attendant after the incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The now-viral video showed a mother in tears holding her baby, asking for her stroller while on an American Airlines plane at the gate in San Francisco. According to the man that filmed the incident, the mom was trying to put her stroller in the overhead bin, when the flight attendant grabbed it and nearly hit her and her child.

Shortly after, Fierro got up to ask for the attendant’s name. He initially returned to his seat, but quickly rejoined the situation and exchanged heated words with the attendant.

“He was very upset. He grabbed it and just pulled it off, sort of violently yanked it, and then stormed off the plane with it,” said Surain Adyanthaya, the man who posted the video.

American Airlines apologized for the actions of their employee, who has been removed from duty pending their investigation.

This incident follows the United Airlines’ incident in which one of their passengers was aggressively dragged off an overbooked flight.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com