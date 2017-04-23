American Airlines Flight Attendant Under Fire After Hitting Mother With Stroller

In the wake of the United Airlines incident, another unfortunate incident has emerged.

According to a witness, an American Airlines flight attendant allegedly “violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby on my flight, hitting her and just missing the baby.”

A male passenger then told the airline steward, “You do that to me and I’ll knock you flat.” Then the airline steward challenged the passenger to a fight. “Hit me, come on,” the flight attendant told the passenger as his colleagues held him back.

In the midst of all this, the mother is crying uncontrollably.

Flight AA591 was going from San Francisco to Dallas-Fort Worth and departed at 2:18 p.m. Friday, about an hour after its scheduled 1:00 p.m. departure time.

Americans Airlines said it was investigating the incident in a statement.

“What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident,” the statement read.

American Airlines said they are “taking special care of her and her family and upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.”

The flight attendant has since been suspended.

The argument seems to have stemmed from the stroller. According to Tom Watson, who was sitting in the first row behind first class, he said the woman refused to let go of the stroller

“The lady and her two children were seated near the back of the plane. She was somehow able to get her stroller on board and back near her seat,” he said.

A short time later, a flight attendant approached the woman and told her she cannot have the stroller on the plane.

“She refused to let him take it and she was almost to the point of shouting,” he said.

The flight attendant then asked for security personnel, which “escalated” the entire situation, according to Watson. There was lots of screaming, some physical violence and much more.

