United Flight Had A Scorpion Drop From An Overhead Bin And Sting A Passenger

We all know, all too well, that old saying, “When it rains, it pours.” And no one is feeling that more than United Airlines is at this moment.

They made international headlines earlier this week when a video showing a United passenger being brutalized by airport security in Chicago went viral.

69-year-old Dr. David Dao was forcibly and violently removed from his airplane seat for refusing to voluntarily give it up to United personnel.

Now, a United Airlines passenger was stung by a scorpion on a flight from Houston to Calgary.

Richard and Linda Bell had just finished a two week Mexico vacation and were heading home when a scorpion dropped down from the overhead compartment and landed on Richard’s head.

If the idea of a surprise scorpion doesn’t make your skin crawl then nothing will.

Another passenger noticed it first and told Richard, who pulled it off of himself and placed it on the tray in front of him instead of shrieking like an infant and screaming “GET IT OFF ME!” Which, as everyone knows, is the normal response in this situation.

Next, for some reason, Brave Sir Richard decided that he just needed to pick the scorpion up again and when he did the scorpion, following the proper scorpion protocol, stung him.

Finally, after dropping the “predatory arachnid” on the floor, another passenger on the flight, who was not identified but is speculated to be a courageous superhero, stomped on the scorpion and flushed its remains down the toilet.

At the end of the flight, medical personnel took a look at Richards sting but he ultimately refused medical attention because it only “felt like a wasp sting.” Additionally, according to the EMS attendant, he showed “no sign of distress.”

Richard was lucky, but the lesson here is to make sure you look twice before using an airplane bathroom because if that scorpion isn’t really dead then he’s definitely coming back for revenge.

