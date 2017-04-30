Watch: Man Kicked off Delta Flight After Getting up to Use the Restroom

Airlines are quickly learning that any move they make will be filmed and scrutinized.

Delta is the latest airline to face heat online after video footage of a passenger being kicked off a flight was released. In this instance, Kima Hamilton of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was asked to get off the flight after he got up to use the bathroom while the plane sat on the runway.

After passengers were informed that they were third in line to take off, Hamilton asked a flight attendant if he could get up and use the lavatory. When he was told he could not, he stayed in his seat until another half hour passed. At that point, he says, it was an emergency, and since they were still parked, he got up.

When he returned to his seat he was informed he would have to deplane.

“The pilot came on and said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I’m sorry for the inconvenience but we have to return to the gate and remove a passenger,’” Hamilton explained to Milwaukee’s Journal Sentinel. “It escalated to that point that fast.”

Video of the incident shows Hamilton explaining to the flight crew that he was trying to avoid an “emergency.”

“I’m not really clear on why I’m being asked to leave this plane. I purchased this ticket, I had an emergency. I had to pee,” Hamilton said in the clip. “I tried to hold it the first time and you said I absolutely couldn’t and I’m being kicked off the plane?” he added, before the crew member responded, “I need to talk to you outside.”

He shared with ABC affiliate WISN that FBI agents approached him after he left the plane.

“[An agent] said he came to arrest me, but realized after our conversation, realized that some of the language that was associated with my name wasn’t accurate,” the passenger recounted.

Hamilton was unable to fly with Delta that day and had to purchase a ticket from Southwest to get home.

“Our flight crews are extensively trained to ensure the safety and security of all customers. It is imperative that passengers comply with crew instructions during all phases of flight, especially at the critical points of takeoff and landing,” a rep for the company said, according to the Journal Sentinel.

