Shia LaBeouf Was Just Hitched in Las Vegas… By Elvis

30-year-old actor Shia LaBeouf is now a married man.

The Transformers star wed his longtime girlfriend Mia Goth on Monday. The couple said “I do” at the Viva Los Vegas chapel in Sin City with a Vegas-themed ceremony. Onlookers at the ceremony were dressed in costume, including a hula dancer and an Elvis Presley impersonator. Because…Vegas.

While there is no official marriage documentation that has been retrieved as of yet, the ceremony appears to have been real. LaBeouf was seen crying in the footage obtained by TMZ; however, he has been known to be very into performance art. So this may fall into that category.

LaBeouf and Goth first started dating back in 2012 after meeting on the set of Nyphomaniac, according to E! News. In March of 2015, the rumors first started to circulate that the pair were engaged when Goth was spotted rocking a diamond on her ring finger.

Their relationship has been undeniably turbulent. In July of 2015, the duo had a highly publicized fight in Germany where LaBeouf was seen saying that he thought he might “kill her.”

The couple was seen yelling at one another outside of a taxicab near a hotel. LaBeouf yelled at Goth, “I don’t wanna touch you. I don’t wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of sh*t that makes a person abusive.”

Upon leaving the situation, the video showed LaBeouf saying, “If I’d have stayed there, I would have killed her.”

Clearly the two seem to be on better terms as of now.

Congratulations to the happy newlywed couple!

