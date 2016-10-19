Shia LaBeouf Confirms He Married Actress Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf confirms that his wedding was real and he is indeed a married man!

The actor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and talked about his Las Vegas wedding. The actor married actress Mia Goth earlier this month and was surprised to find the ceremony was live streamed, ABC News reports!

“Part of the package — the ‘King Tut’ package — you get a livestream for free,” he said. “I said, ‘We don’t really need that, as a matter of fact. We’ll just take our little private tape. We had our moms there. They said ‘no problem.’ We get back home and it’s like, whoa, hey, listen, something changed. I called them up, they said, ‘Somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ.’ I said, I understood and I checked with my girl and she’s like, ‘Hey, what are you gonna do?’ It was love. So we’re proud of it. It was love.”

The couple has been together for four years and reportedly got engaged this past March.

This is the first marriage for both.

