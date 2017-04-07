Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out About Mel B’s Abuse And Reveals Vital Details

Sharon Osbourne has spoken out about the ongoing assault allegations made by Mel B against her ex-husband.

The TV personality took a moment during The Talk, the daytime talk show she co-hosts, to voice her concerns about the situation, as pointed out by The Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She brought viewers and co-hosts up to speed on Mel B’s long, allegedly abusive relationship while dishing out some behind the scenes details from The X Factor.

‘In the situation that she’s been in for 10 years, it’s not just physical, it’s mental abuse too,” she said. “Three years ago, in the final two days of X Factor, she didn’t make the first day and she was in the hospital.

“It was reported in all the papers that said ‘allegedly’ she’s been beaten by her husband. And she came back for the final day and she had a black eye and bruising everywhere, but she made the final.”

UP NEXT: America’s Got Talent Judge Mel B Claims Husband Allegedly Beat Her

Osbourne and Mel B have both previously hosted the original U.K. version of The X Factor, but not during the same seasons. It’s not clear whether Osbourne’s claim comes from sources close to the production or solely from secondary sources.

It’s be long rumored that Mel B’s marriage to husband Stephen Belafonte was abusive, but it’s only now that the Spice Girls member has filed for divorce that the claims have been substantiated.

“This has been brewing and people talking for a very, very long time,” Osbourne said.



Despite stirring up the already tense matter, the 64-year-old wife of Ozzy Osbourne was clear in showing support for Mel B.

“You know what, she’s a good girl,” she said about the America’s Got Talent host. “She’s a great mother. She works her bum off.’

More details on Mel B’s messy relationship are coming out every day. Some recent developments include an ATF raid on Belafonte’s home and an alleged threesome with a nanny.

Belafonte has denied all allegations of abuse.

Watch the clip of Osbourne discussing Mel B’s divorce below.

MORE:

[h/t Daily Mail]