Shark Breaks Into Diver’s Cage in Terrifying Video

One diver had one of the most terrifying experiences imaginable when a massive Great White shark breached the underwater metal cage.

While trying to devour a chunk of bait, the enormous beast ripped through the cage’s metal bars to get way too close to comfort with the diver inside.

One of the crew members promptly pops open the top hatch of the cage in order to allow either the diver or the shark to emerge from the water.

Seconds later the Great White shark breached above the surface.

In the moments to follow, the crew members anxiously await to see if the diver will reappear, which he eventually does. Miraculously the man was unharmed.

This frightening footage was posted on YouTube by users Gabe and Garrett. However, the caption mentions that Gabe and Garrett were not on the trip, but rather their Dad was the one that captured the video.

In the caption, the YouTube user said: “So this shark lunged at the bait, accidentally hit the side of the cage, was most likely confused and not able to swim backwards, it thrust forward and broke the metal rail of the cage.”

The YouTube users also revealed in the caption how the diver managed to make this seemingly impossible escape.

“He ended up outside the bottom of the cage, looking down on two great white sharks. The diver is a very experienced dive instructor, remained calm, and when the shark thrashed back outside the cage, the diver calmly swam back up and climbed out completely uninjured.

The boat crew did an outstanding job, lifting the top of the cage, analyzing the frenzied situation, and the shark was out after a few long seconds. Everyone on the boat returned to the cages the next day, realizing this was a very rare event. The boat owner, captain, and crew are to be commended for making what could’ve been a tragic event into a happy ending. I’m sure God and luck had a bit to do with it too!”

[H/T Metro UK]