Shaquille O’Neal Believes The Earth Is Flat

One of the earliest mentions of the concept of a spherical earth takes place in the 6th century BC, but it wasn’t confirmed in the scientific community until the 3rd century BC. Almost two millennia later, Magellan was able to prove the concept when they sailed around the globe. With the amount of people we’ve sent into space, humans have seen with their own eyes that the earth is a giant sphere. Shaquille O’Neal, however, doubts these facts.

Shaq is a flat-Earther, too I’m speechless I love this NBA narrative so muchhttps://t.co/eijTsZKJZm pic.twitter.com/3zOLbABfeQ — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) March 19, 2017

UP NEXT: Shaq Mocks NBA Player With Doctor Strange Parody Video

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shaq isn’t the first NBA star to claim the earth was flat, as Kyrie Irving gained attention for first revealing he believed in the concept that the earth is flat. O’Neal supported the claims, saying, “I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me.” O’Neal added, “Have you look outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It’s not. The world is flat.”

Early on in his argument on his own podcast, it sounded like he might have been making a valid point about questioning facts that you’re told and using the Flat Earth concept facetiously, however, his conclusion of “The world is flat” seems to solidify he genuinely believes that, despite what scientists have proven time and time again.

Considering Shaq played a mystical genie in the film Kazaam, it’s also possible that the personality knows something we don’t and, in his brief time as a genie, used his mystical powers to turn the earth flat without telling us.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T CBS Sports]