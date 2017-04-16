Shannen Doherty Shares The Best Tribute For Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Birthday

The friendship between these two is strong!

Just two days after Sarah Michelle Gellar wished Shannen Doherty a happy birthday with a touching post to her “most loyal” friend, Doherty returned the favor to her friend.

Doherty took to Instagram Friday to share a wonderful throwback snapshotof the two hanging out at a party, alongside a note thanking Gellar for always “rooting for me.”

“Happy Birthday @sarahmgellar I’m posting this pic because of the pure joy and fun, I am clearly having in your presence,” she wrote. “From the moment we met, you embraced me, supported me and stood fiercely by my side. Never a moment of insecurity or feeling threatened between us. Instead, you only rooted for me and lifted me up.”

“You are that woman that walks in a room and lights it up…not only with your smile, but with your confidence, humility, intelligence and sense of ease. Naturally , you are an Aries!!!” Doherty continued. “I love you. I’m proud of you. I also want you to come home now so we can celebrate!!! Happy birthday beautiful friend. You deserve the moon and more.”

We’re not crying, we swear! Talk about friendship goals.

