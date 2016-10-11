Shailene Woodley Officially Released From Jail

Hours after being taken into custody, Divergent star Shailene Woodley has been released from the Morton County Jail following a peaceful protest of the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.

The 24-year-old actress used Facebook Live to broadcast the entire incident on the Internet.

After posting a $500 bond, Shailene was released yesterday.

The Fault In Our Stars actress was charged with criminal trespassing and “engaging in a riot during a protest at a construction site that involved about 3,000 people.” Morton County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Rob Keller told The Associated Press that both charges are misdemeanors and are punishable by up to 30 days in jail along with a $1,500 fine.

Shailene’s publicist told E! News, “She appreciates the outpouring of support, not only for her, but more importantly, for the continued fight against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.”

At one point during the ordeal, Woodley says to the camera: “I don’t know if you guys just heard me, but I was walking back to my RV, which is right there so that we can go back to camp peacefully and they grabbed me by my jacket and said that I was not allowed to continue. And they had giant guns and batons and zip ties and they’re not letting me go.”

The Dakota Access Pipeline construction crosses sacred Standing Rock Sioux land and burial grounds, and the protest was sparked after a Federal appeals court rejected a request for the construction to be halted at the site. Around an hour before she was arrested, Shailene urged fans to donate supplies to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and their allies.

Another 26 people were arrested alongside Shailene Woodley.

If you should feel so inclined to join the protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline construction, a list of supplies for the Red Warrior Camp can be found here.

