Selena Gomez Is Team Nicki Minaj As She Jams Out To Single ‘No Frauds’

Nicki Minaj has finally responded to Remy Ma’s diss track with, not one, but three new songs of her own and the internet is buzzing.

With the release of the new music everyone from tabloids to celebrities are talking about the emcee beef with celebs taking sides and it looks like Selena has chosen Nicki.

Gomez is seen in her car with a friend mouthing the lyrics to Nicki’s latest release No Frauds.

#PressPlay #SelenaGomez is loving #NoFrauds 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

Nicki caught wind of Gomez supporting her new work and showed her appreciation to the starlet. Minaj posted a reply to the video of Selena singing with a plethora of emojis.

The hip-hop artist also took to Instagram to post a roundup of fellow ladies appreciating her new music, including Gomez, Jhene Aiko, Tinashe and Ariana Grande.

