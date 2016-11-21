Selena Gomez Stuns In Her Return To The Red Carpet

After stepping out of the spotlight in August to focus less on her career and more on her physical health, Selena Gomez returned to the red carpet tonight for the American Music Awards. Before she had even arrived at the event, fans took note of her flawless makeup, proving the songstress hasn’t missed a step in the months she’s been gone.

It’s been just over a year since the performer announced that she had lupus, an illness which can affect people in a variety of ways. Anxiety, panic attacks, and depression are all side effects of the disease, and Gomez wanted to devote the necessary time to deal with these issues head-on and decided to proactively take time off as to not potentially disappoint promoters of upcoming appearances. The internet seems to agree that her time off hasn’t had any impact on her sense of style.

