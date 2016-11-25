Selena Gomez Breaks Social Media Silence After Seeking Treatment for Health

Selena Gomez has returned to social media with a heartfelt message reflecting on her year and thanking her fans.



I have a lot to be thankful for this year.. My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet. I’ve finally fought the fight of not ‘being enough’. I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 24, 2016 at 6:21pm PST

After making her first public appearance since stepping out of the spotlight to seek treatment and focus on her mental and physical health, the “Good For You” singer addressed fans directly on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have a lot to be thankful for this year.. My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet. I’ve finally fought the fight of not ‘being enough,’” she wrote alongside a picture of her with a crowd of fans.

“I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU,” she continued in her Thanksgiving post. “By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless.”

Though her year has had tough lows, the 24-year-old has also had many highs, such as being awarded Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock at the 2016 American Music Awards Monday.

With 2.4 million “likes” on her recent post, it is clear she was missed in her absence.

This story first appeared at Womanista.