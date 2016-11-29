Scandal Season 6 Poster Invokes Post-Election Fears

Following its relevant election storyline, Scandal will return for its sixth season on January 19, 2017, and the brand-new poster teases a dark fate.

It’s tough to say exactly what the tagline “The balance of power is about to shift” will promise for the next season, but it sure doesn’t sound hopeful. Hollis Doyle, a character partly inspired by Donald Trump, is out of the picture, but neither of the show’s vice presidential prospects seem like good options, so where will that leave Olivia Pope?

Videos by PopCulture.com

As you can see from the trailer for the upcoming season below, things are going to get pretty intense in just the first ten minutes of the premiere. Also, a cabin may or may not blow up. Who’s cabin, why it blew up, or who was in the cabin is anyone’s guess, but my money’s on Olivia Pope surviving at least through the season premiere.

[H/T Yahoo]