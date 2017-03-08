‘Saw: Legacy’ Gets R Rating Thanks To ‘Grisly Bloody Violence’

When the first Saw film was released, it ushered in a series of films that had no problem showing the most gruesome gore effects imaginable, even if the plots left much to be desired. The film and its imitators led to the creation of the term “torture porn,” which referred to films who put far more effort into displaying disgusting deeds being done to victims, knowing that the plot would be the secondary focus. Throughout its many sequels, the Saw films continued to find new and stomach-turning ways of harming its characters, and considering the new film received an R rating for “Grisly Bloody Violence and Torture,” it doesn’t look like that formula is going away anytime soon.

When it comes to the horror genre, the words “The Final Chapter” often mean absolutely nothing. Although Saw‘s “Final Chapter” came in 2010, it’s obvious that “Money” is a much more important term. Coming to theaters on October 27 is Saw: Legacy, which will follow the trials and tribulations of people who create devices for the sole purpose of harming others. The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Or has an apprentice picked up the mantle of Jigsaw, perhaps even someone inside the investigation?”

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the new film will be incredibly bloody, but in case anyone had doubts that the attempt to re-launch the franchise could mean toning down the violence to get a PG-13 rating, those doubts should be erased.

Jigsaw himself, Tobin Bell, will be returning to the franchise alongside Mandela Van Peebles, Laura Vandervoort, Brittany Allen, and Callum Keith Rennie. The film will be directed by Peter and Michael Spierig, known for their films Undead and Daybreakers.

Are you excited for a new installment in the Saw franchise or do you think it’s should’ve stayed dead after its “Final Chapter”? Let us know in the comments!

