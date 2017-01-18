Savannah Christly Speaks Out Again After Brutal Car Crash

After her terrifying car crash on Monday morning, Savannah Chrisley has spoken out once again. The reality star took to Twitter to express her appreciation for Perez Hilton reporting on the frightening ordeal that sent her to the hospital.

The Chrisley Knows Best star shared the photo with the caption: “.@PerezHilton @ThePerezhilton so much love. Thank you Perez…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Savannah suffered a fracture to her vertebrae in a brutal car crash. She posted a photo on Instagram with a quote that read: “The only way God can show us he’s in control is to put us in situations we can’t control.”

The beauty queen used the caption to explain the horrifying incident.

“I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote…the past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me. And I truly think that God has made them so difficult because I began straying away from Him and His word…I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails…I tried to over correct but it didn’t help.

As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t nearly as bad as they could have been. But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness.

Also…to all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me…you need Jesus and I’ll help by praying for you. And to all of those who are being supportive…I thank you very much. It means the world.

The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders. While recovering physically I’m going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well.

I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen. We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all – SFC -.”

We wish Savannah a speed recovery!

Up Next: Coco Shares Mind-Boggling Photo Of Her Doing Full Split With Daughter | Gwen Stefani Can’t Stop Bragging About Blake Shelton | Ariel Winter Reveals Photo With A Weathered Burt Reynolds, Says ‘Amazing News’ Is Coming | Charlie Sheen Takes To Social Media To Apologize To Rihanna For Calling Her The Worst Thing Possible

[H/T Twitter: Savannah Chrisley]