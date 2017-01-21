Savannah Chrisley Fires Back At Internet Trolls After Accusations She Was Texting While Driving

Savannah Chrisley is firing back at all of the haters on social media.
Just a week after her serious car accident the Chrisley Knows Best star opened up about the scary ordeal and talked about the trolls on the internet who are putting her down.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“It’s shocking to me how people can look at a situation and say, ‘Oh, she was texting or she was doing this or that,’ but they have no idea what was going on,” she said during an interview with PEOPLE. “They somehow want to blame my parents and say, ‘She deserves it, she had it coming.’”
I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote…the past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me. And I truly think that God has made them so difficult because I began straying away from Him and His word…I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails….I tried to over correct but it didn’t help. As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t near as bad as they could have been. But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness. Also…to all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me…you need Jesus and I’ll help by praying for you. And to all of those who are being supportive…I thank you very much. It means the world. The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders. While recovering physically I’m going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well. I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen. We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all ❤️ -SFC-
She continued, “It truly hurt me and made me mad because they had no idea what was going on. People in the world see what we put on social media and they see the show and think they know everything about us, but they have no idea. People say hurtful things like that; it hurts my dad and mom because the situation could have ended a lot differently. So for them to say negative comments, that’s so uncalled for.”
The 19-year-old is currently nursing a broken vertebrae and is standing her ground that she was not using her phone before the crash.
“It was a scary experience, but I did have my seatbelt on and there was no texting involved.”
“I was driving and my floor mat got rolled up to where I couldn’t press on the brakes to the full extent. So I had one hand on the wheel and it was foggy out and I tried to yank it out from under,” she revealed.
“As I was doing that, I lost control and [when] I looked up I was going towards the guardrail. I tried to jerk my car over into my lane, but I overcorrected myself too much and ended up hitting the guardrail. I remember hitting it and spinning in the air, it felt like, at that point, forever.”
Chrisley admits that looking back on the accident, it could have been way worse and she’s thankful for her life.
This article first appeared on Womanista.com