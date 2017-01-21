Savannah Chrisley Fires Back At Internet Trolls After Accusations She Was Texting While Driving

Savannah Chrisley is firing back at all of the haters on social media.

Just a week after her serious car accident the Chrisley Knows Best star opened up about the scary ordeal and talked about the trolls on the internet who are putting her down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s shocking to me how people can look at a situation and say, ‘Oh, she was texting or she was doing this or that,’ but they have no idea what was going on,” she said during an interview with PEOPLE. “They somehow want to blame my parents and say, ‘She deserves it, she had it coming.’”

She continued, “It truly hurt me and made me mad because they had no idea what was going on. People in the world see what we put on social media and they see the show and think they know everything about us, but they have no idea. People say hurtful things like that; it hurts my dad and mom because the situation could have ended a lot differently. So for them to say negative comments, that’s so uncalled for.”

The 19-year-old is currently nursing a broken vertebrae and is standing her ground that she was not using her phone before the crash.

“It was a scary experience, but I did have my seatbelt on and there was no texting involved.”

“I was driving and my floor mat got rolled up to where I couldn’t press on the brakes to the full extent. So I had one hand on the wheel and it was foggy out and I tried to yank it out from under,” she revealed.

“As I was doing that, I lost control and [when] I looked up I was going towards the guardrail. I tried to jerk my car over into my lane, but I overcorrected myself too much and ended up hitting the guardrail. I remember hitting it and spinning in the air, it felt like, at that point, forever.”

Chrisley admits that looking back on the accident, it could have been way worse and she’s thankful for her life.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com