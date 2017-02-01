Saudi Prince Buys Plane Tickets for Each of His Feathered Friends

This isn’t your typical airplane traveler.

According to Mashable, one traveler walked onto a flight and found the most unexpected thing, dozens of hawks. It turns out that they actually had their own seats.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My captain friend sent me this photo,” wrote Reddit user lensoo, who shared the photo of the plane. “Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 hawks.”

The birds were actually falcons not hawks, but the user was not exaggerating on the number.

According to Gizmodo, a bird flying on planes is not uncommon around the Persian Gulf. However, the number of birds allowed on this flight is larger than usual. A Reddit user shared in the comments of the photo that the birds must have been flying first class because there is an airline policy that allows only six birds in economy class.

Well, that is definitely some way to fly!

Originally posted on Womanista.com.