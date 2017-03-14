Sandra Bullock’s Cheating Ex Jesse James Speaks Out About Being ‘An Idiot’

Sandra Bullock‘s ex-husband, West Coast choppers founder Jesse James, has spoken out about his marriage to the Oscar-winning actress.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2005, and James became the center of public attention after cheating on Bullock with another woman. Now seven years after the scandal, Jesse James, who describes himself as a “glorified welder,” has no contact with Bullock whatsoever.

The 47-year-old said of his marriage with Bullock: “Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story. Everything else was just…[shakes his head].”

Because he wasn’t faithful to Bullock, James receives a heavy amount of flack for his infidelity on social media.

“The easy [put down] is like, oh well you cheated on Sandra Bullock,” he said. “That’s the world’s easiest comeback.”

James continued by saying: “In general, both women and men cheat. It’s part of life. It’s like people love to see you fall. And the farther you get, the higher you get, the more they love it.”

“I look at myself now and I look at how I was feeling then, and I think I was completely overreacting as far as letting it really get to me,” he said. “I think it was having 50 or 60 paparazzi outside my house for five or six months…that was not a good feeling. I’m a fighter man, I come from the tradition of – if you do something I don’t like, I’m going to punch you.”

“There’s no lawsuits, nothing – we’re just going to fight it out. It’s hard for me to bite my cheeks and not say anything and just look down,” said James. “You learn what’s important – that that whole fame thing is not really…It’s meaningless when your quality of life goes to zero.”

Jesse James is now married to his fourth wife Alexis DeJoria. The pair got hitched in 2013.

Speaking about his new wife, James said: “It’s just a different deal this time and it just happened. I was like, I’m just going to be the old dude who’s single now and never find anybody else, and then it’s like – there she is.”

He continued by saying: “We like the same stuff, the same music, the same everything. We like all these things. It makes me look back at other relationships and be like, I was an idiot! What was I thinking? That was never going to work. But I guess that’s how you learn, you know.”

