Rob Kardashian Shares New Photo of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian gave fans a look at daughter Dream in an adorable new photo.

The Arthur George designer tweeted the snap of his 17-month-old daughter, who appears to be playing in a room with a large stuffed bunny.

Kardashian shared the photo after responding to one of brother-in-law Kanye West’s less controversial tweets.

“I Love You Kanye,” Kardashian wrote. The message was a response to West’s Thursday, April 26 tweet which read, “Try telling people you love them it actually feels weird at first. We’re really good at hating each other. We have to get good at loving each other.”

“She’s walking?!? Awwww!!!!” one of his fans tweeted about the new photo.

“What a sweetie pie Rob she is the best part of you hun,” another responded to the tweet.

Fans were not as happy about a photo of Dream posted by her mom Blac Chyna, which she quickly deleted after receiving major backlash.

The photo, posted Wednesday, showed Chyna’s daughter sitting on an outdoor step offering a thumbs up to the camera. Her natural hair was pulled back tight, she had long pink clip-on extensions hanging well past her shoulders.

Fans wrinkled their nose at the accessories. However, when a TMZ reporter approached Chyna at LAX on Friday, she didn’t seem bothered by the comments.

“They’re called baby clips. Every little girl has them,” she said plainly. The reporter persisted, asking why she thought that people had been so outraged, and asking whether Chyna had gotten her daughter’s ears pierced yet.

“I don’t care. Not at all,” she said smiling. “Listen, I don’t care, my guy. Have a good day.” She walked away from the reporter.

Before she deleted it, the comments on Chyna’s post were an even mix of praise and negativity.

“She’s not a toy… clip on bows?? Try again… that’s a weave!!!” one person said.

“I want to be a fly on the wall when Kris [Jenner] sees this,” another person wrote, referencing Dream’s grandmother.

Chyna reportedly attacked a woman who tried to touch her child. She was held back by several people as she grabbed her kids’ ride-on toy car and began swinging it around in an attempt to hit the unidentified woman. A crowd of bystanders witnessed the whole incident, and some posted videos of it on Twitter.

Chyna addressed the incident in a post on her Instagram Story.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny,” Chyna wrote. “But when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child, it’s a whole other story.”

She continued, “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”

“Love, King and Dreams Mommy,” Chyna ended the post.