Rihanna Starts Filming For Bates Motel

It looks like Rihanna is getting to work, work, work. The award-winning singer will be joining the cast of Bates Motel for its fifth and final season as Marion Crane. Rihanna was cast as the iconic Psycho character earlier this summer to the surprise of many, but fans can rest assured she will pull off the role. The first photos of Rihanna on-set have hit the Internet, and she looks as poised as ever.

Just Jared snagged photos of Rihanna filming for Bates Motel. The singer-slash-actress was seen shooting in Vancouver, CA alongside Nestor Carbonell. The man plays Sheriff Alex Romero on the show and will be directing part of Bates Motel. The pictures don’t capture anything particularly juicy, but they do show fans what Rihanna will look like on the show. The actress was spotted with cropped red hair while sporting business formal attire. Her grey skirt and form-fitting jacket look nothing but professional to anyone who’s looking.

When A&E brings Bates Motel back for its fifth season, the thriller will come back with vengeance. Rihanna’s star power is sure to pull in viewers similarly to how Lady Gaga’s tenure on American Horror Story riveted audiences. And, for Psycho fans, bringing Marion Crane onto the show is a major draw.

If you are not familiar with the character, you probably actually are. You may not know her name, but Marion is the woman killed while showering in Psycho. She is easily one of Norman Bates’ most famous victims, and millions of fans watcher her brutal death when Psycho debuted in 1960.

When the character first hit screens, actress Janet Leigh played her. A few others have played the role in minor avenues since Psycho premiered, but Rihanna’s work will be the most substantial since Leigh was in the role. After the singer was cast as the famous character, executive producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin commented on Rihanna and her work.

We have the first photos of Rihanna playing Marion Crane on the #BatesMotel set! More here: https://t.co/oZQN5L1SvW pic.twitter.com/Fp20VPE8m2 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 15, 2016

Spotted! #Rihanna is filming in Vancouver today for #batesmotel. #yvrshoots #vancouver #vancouverbc #vancity A photo posted by The Province (@theprovince) on Nov 15, 2016 at 3:35pm PST

“We wanted to thrust the iconic role into a contemporary spotlight and redefine it in a meaningful and exciting new way. We also heard Rihanna was a fan of the show, and we were huge fans of hers, so it was the perfect collision of creativity and fate,” they said.

So, what do you think? Are you excited to see Rihanna work her magic on Bates Motel in its last season?

Bates Motel returns to for its last season in March 2017.