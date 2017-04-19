Richard Simmons Has A Message For His Fans

Richard Simmons has spoken out for the first time after being released from the hospital for “severe indigestion.” The fitness guru took to his Facebook page to address his fans who have been highly concerned about his well-being.

“Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me,” Simmons said in a statement.

The Sweatin’ to the Oldies star also addressed how his name has frequently been making headlines news after a podcast called Missing Richard Simmons brought the media’s attention to the fact that he hasn’t been seen in public in years.

“Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?!” he said. “LOL Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

Simmons continued by writing: “This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are. I reached out and I hope you will too. I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!”

On Tuesday, Michael Catalano, Simmons’ manager issued a statement to reveal that the 68-year-old TV personality had been taken to the hospital.

“Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California,” Catalano said while talking to ABC News. “After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment.”

Judging by Simmons’ Facebook message, he must be feeling much better.

Back in March, Richard Simmons revealed in a phone interview with ET that “no one should be worried about me.”

“I love all the people who worry about me,” Simmons said. “But it was time for me to take some time to be by myself. For the last 40 years I have been traveling, teaching classes, and I had a knee injury, so I had a knee replacement, which was very difficult for me… I have really just been taking it easy, staying at home, working out in my gym and doing the things I haven’t done in a very long time.”

