RHOOC Star Heather Dubrow Leaving After 5 Seasons

It looks like there is a bit of a shake up on Bravo’s The Real Housewives Of Orange County. After five dramatic seasons on the Bravo original series, housewife Heather Dubrow is officially leaving the series.

Although Dubrow didn’t get into specifics about why she decided to leave the series, she did say that she wanted to spend more time with her family, as well as time growing her business. Of course, Dubrow is known for her dramatics and did say in the past that the show has led her to do and say things she shouldn’t have, so it’s likely that is another factor in her decision to leave.

The official announcement of her departure came during a broadcast of her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World.

“After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season. These past 5 years have been an incredible journey and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture,” Dubrow said.

Everything we know about Heather Dubrow’s exit from Real Housewives of Orange County: watch #Enews now to get the scoop! pic.twitter.com/MBpFHXtguB — E! News (@enews) January 28, 2017

Of course, Dubrow isn’t the first RHOOC star to leave the show, nor will she be the last. But it seems that RHOOC is something that isn’t easy to give up. Many of the previous housewives have found some way or reason to return to the show after their departure. It seems that Dubrow has left open the possibility of her own return in the future.

“I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family,” she said. “Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution, and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open.”

