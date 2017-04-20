RHONY Star Sonja Morgan Reveals Her ‘Sloppy’ Fling With Jack Nicholson

Real Housewives of New York‘s Sonja Morgan has revealed that she once dated Hollywood legend, Jack Nicholson. During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the 53-year-old dished on their “sloppy” fling.

Sonja was asked to play a game called “Would Morgan Date Him?” in which Andy Cohen asked her about a slew of older famous men. After the reality star said “no” to multiple male celebs, the host then inquired as to whether she would date Oscar winner Jack Nicholson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Have I?” she said while laughing.

“Have you!?” Andy asked in response.

“So much fun!” she said. “Who hasn’t?! Who hasn’t!? Don’t forget how old I am and don’t forget those days before cell phones and the old answering machines!”

The 6th Day actor Michael Rapaport was also making a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live. He was visibly shocked that Sonja Morgan had a romantic relationship with Jack Nicholson.

“You dated Jack Nicholson? Dated Jack Nicholson?” Rapaport said.

Cohen then asked Sonja if she had “more than one night with him.”

Sonja responded by saying, “Would you stop going into the lovers and hookups…nobody nails down Nicholson.”

Cohen pressed Sonja by asking once again if she was with the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest star for “more than one night.”

“One big sloppy mess whenever we could,” Sonja said.

Andy Cohen kept the wildly entertaining game going as he asked Sonja if she would ever date Donald Trump. The talk show host then showed a throwback photo of Sonja alongside the current President.

“No, we’re friends,” Morgan said. “We always were friends, and I went to his wedding, his ex-wife Ivana’s wedding, and friends separately. Friends of the family.”

Sonja Morgan dropping the bombshell that she dated Jack Nicholson wasn’t the only massive news from the cast of Real Housewives of New York this week. On Wednesday’s episode of the show, Bethenny Frankel was outed for appearing in a “soft porn” film and the footage has re-surfaced on the Internet.

Check out the video of Sonja Morgan talking about dating Jack Nicholson above.

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]