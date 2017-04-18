RHONY Star Luann D’Agostino’s Daughter Has Been Arrested For DWI

Real Housewives of New York star Luann D’Agostino’s daughter Victoria de Lesseps was arrested for driving while under the influence earlier this month.

The 22-year-old was arrested on April 7 shortly after midnight by the Sag Harbor New York Police Department, according to Entertainment Tonight.

De Lesseps was driving a 2003 Land Rover when the cops noticed that she was operating the vehicle without the headlights on, according to The East Hampton Star.

According to law enforcement officials, Victoria’s blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit of .08% as her breath test reportedly registered at a .15%. She was held in jail overnight before being arraigned the next morning followed by her release.

Victoria is set to appear in court on May 5 at the Sag Harbor Village Justice.

Edward Burke Jr., Victoria’s attorney, spoke out about the issue. “I look forward to defending her vigorously in court,” he said.

This past weekend, Luann D’Agostino spent some quality time with her two kids, Victoria and her 20-year-old son Noel. The reality star took to Instagram to commemorate the moment.

The image shows Victoria and Noel posted up alongside a rocky riverbank with rushing rapids crashing down in the background. The photo was a smash hit with D’Agostino’s followers as it racked up thousands of likes and comments from her adoring fans.

D’Agostino captioned the photo: “Enjoying my kids and family photocred – @nicolenadeau @victoriadelesseps.”

Enjoying my kids and family 😘❤️ photocred – @nicolenadeau @victoriadelesseps A post shared by Luann D’Agostino (@countessluann) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

