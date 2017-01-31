RHONY Bethenny Frankel’s Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Arrested For Stalking Her

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, has been arrested for stalking the Real Housewives of New York star.

According to TMZ, Hoppy screamed, “I will destroy you,” while talking with Frankel outside of their daughter’s school. The outburst prompted the New York Police Department to intervene and arrest Hoppy.

The incident reportedly went down on Friday morning at their 6-year-old daughter Bryn’s school in Manhattan. Later on Friday afternoon, the cops arrested Hoppy and charged him with harassment in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree.

While talking with law enforcement officials, Frankel said that Hoppy has been sending tons of threatening emails as well as other abusive phone and FaceTime calls.

An NYPD spokeswoman confirmed the allegations regarding Jason Hoppy to Page Six.

“The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016.”

The spokeswoman continued by saying: “On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’”

Jason Hoppy denies these charges against him.

Frankel and Hoppy, both 46, were married for two years. Back in 2012, the two went through a nasty divorce and had a long drawn-out custody settlement over their daughter.

“I have cried enough tears to fill the Hudson River,” Frankel said last year. “I’d think, how could this go on for so long? Four years on a two-year marriage!”

Frankel is currently dating Dennis Shields. He reported being on the receiving end of several threatening emails from Jason Hoppy.

Back in November, Shields sent a cease and desist letter to Hoppy citing the harassing email, TMZ writes.

While Frankel has yet to comment on this recent incident, Hoppy’s attorney has spoken out for his client.

“There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions,” attorney Robert C. Gottlieb said. “His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges.”

What are your thoughts about Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband being arrested for stalking?

[H/T TMZ, Page Six]