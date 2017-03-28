Real Housewives Star Alexia Echevarria Faces Foreclosure Over Unpaid Mortage Payments

Real Housewives‘ Alexia Echevarria has gotten herself into hot water as she now is facing foreclosure on her Miami condo.

A lawsuit was filed by BankUnited and it claims that the reality star, her late husband Herman, and her stepson Nelson Ecehvarria let the mortgage payments begin to go unpaid towards the end of 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Herman reportedly took out a loan for the condo located at a fancy complex in Miami Beach called Crystal House when he first purchased it, and now the bank wants the $70k original loan back. BankUnited is also requesting that a judge allows them to foreclose on the property, according to Daily Mail.

Alexia has filed papers in court to request that the bank allow her to continue living in the home. The documents read:

“Turning age 60 triggered a form of ‘midlife crisis’ for Decedent, which led to self-destructive behaviors and to him spending nights on a temporary basis in a Collins Avenue apartment owned by a friend and/or in a Brickell Avenue apartment owned by another friend. However, Decedent and plaintiff never divorced, they never formally separated as husband and wife, they continued to work together through to the date of his death, and they continued to co-parent plaintiff’s two sons from a previous marriage (whom Decedent always made a point of referring to as ‘our’ sons) through to the date of Decedent’s death.

Decedent never abandoned the family he had with plaintiff, he never abandoned their marriage, and he never abandoned their marital home, which at the time of his death he intended to return to.”

To make matters even worse for Alexia, the co-defendants in the foreclosure case are the same stepsons – Nelson and Herman – that she literally just sued.

The 49-year-old TV personality claims that her two stepsons have been actively trying to take possession of her $3 million home in Miami. She also says that the stepsons have been attempting to take control of the belongings at the property and demanded that she give them the keys to the Maserati or they would sue.

In 2015, Alexia and Herman announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. However, they both still lived at the Miami property and never actually called it quits.

Alexia’s late husband Herman Echevarria passed away back in September at the age of 61. At the time of his death, Alexia released a statement that read: “The Echevarria family is heartbroken over the sudden passing of our patriarch Herman Echevarria this morning. He was a family man, a hardworking businessman, dedicated to helping others and a pillar of his community that was loved by everyone whose lives he touched.”

What was your reaction to learning that Real Housewives’ Alexia Echevarria is facing foreclosure on her Miami condo?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]