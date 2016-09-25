Rapper 50 Cent Shuns His Hometown Team In Favor Of The Cowboys

50 Cent is all about the Dallas Cowboys.



The rapper was at AT&T Stadium while the players were warming up when he gushed about the Cowboys.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I like the Cowboys [but] I support the Giants because I’m from New York. It’s mandatory,” he joked.

The Cowboys will be pitted against the Chicago Bears Sunday night, and now know they’ll be playing with the support of one of the most iconic rappers of our time.

But the real question is: Will 50’s fandom help the Cowboys get a sixth Super Bowl ring?

[ H/T 247 Sports ]