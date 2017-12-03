Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Film Will Be Released on Tate Murders’ 50th Anniversary

Sony Pictures has won the rights to Quentin Tarantino‘s next movie, which is said to revolve around the murder of actress Sharon Tate by Charles Manson and his cult. The studio has also agreed to his desired release date. Tarantino wants the movie to come out on August 9th, 2019, which just happens to be the 50th anniversary of Tate’s murder.

The choice isn’t actually that grim by Tarantino’s standards. The director is known for his gritty, gory films that sometimes challenge our perceptions of violence and sometimes celebrate them. However, the case of Sharon Tate is a little high-profile for a maudlin stunt like this. Considering that Manson himself just passed away last month, the scheduling of this movie is likely to get more attention than many of Tarantino’s other cynical artistic choices. It’s unclear whether Sony knew what they were signing off on when they agreed to the release date.

So far, Tarantino’s Manson film has no cast attached to it, though, of course, there are rumors. Some have said that Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, and Margot Robbie are all up for parts in it. The plot of the movie is also still shrouded in mystery — all that’s been announced is that it’s an ensemble piece set in 1969, and Tate’s murder is involved in some way.

Tarantino says that the Manson movie will be his penultimate feature film. The single-minded auteur told The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to leave the film industry with an even ten productions under his belt. After that, Tarantino intends to try his hand at directing stage plays and writing novels.

Aside from Tarantino’s ninth creation, the only other major movie slated for August 9th 2019 is Disney’s film adaptation of the young adult novel Artemis Fowl.