Quentin Tarantino Confirms Retirement After Two Final Films

Legendary director Quentin Tarantino confirmed that he will be calling it quits after completing his tenth film, which means that he will only be doing two more movies.

On Thursday at Adobe Max, the creativity conference held at the San Diego Convention Center, Tarantino said, “Drop the mic. Boom. Tell everybody. ‘Match that sh*t.’”

The 53-year-old director revealed to the crowd that he is currently focusing on a historical nonfiction project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier this year, Tarantino teased a potential “Bonnie and Clyde-esque” tale set in Australia in the 1930’s.

During the conference, moderator Ann Lewnes asked Tarantino what his personal definition of success might be.

“Hopefully, the way I define success when I finish my career is that I’m considered one of the greatest filmmakers that ever lived,” Tarantino said. “And going further, a great artist, not just filmmaker.”

The Django Unchained director also opened up about part of his creative methods. He explained that an integral step in his process when crafting the script involves taking a trip through his personal record collection.

“So much of [the movie’s language] revolves around a sound or a song,” he said. “Before I’ve started, I’m seriously thinking about the music. I’m listening to a track and picturing everyone at the Cannes Palais just loving it.”

This isn’t the first time that Tarantino has explained that he only wanted to make two more films. Many were not convinced, but the director confirmed those rumors today.

Earlier this summer at the Jerusalem Cinematheque in 2016, Tarantino stated regarding his future: “I’m planning on stopping at 10. So it’ll be two more. Even if at 75, if I have this other story to tell, it would still kind of work because that would make those 10. They would be there and that would be that. But the one he did when he was an old f***ing man, that geriatric one exists completely on its own in the old folks’ home and is never put in the same shelf next to the other 10. So it doesn’t contaminate the other 10.”

While Tarantino had back-to-back box office smashes with 2008 film Inglourious Basterds bringing in $120 million, and 2012’s Django Unchained reeling in a career high $163 million; the director’s most recent movie stumbled domestically. His 2015 whodunnit flick Hateful Eight brought in only $54 million in the United States. However, it did manage to add another $101 million internationally.

Tarantino may plan on only doing two more films, but there’s a certain faction of fans that have started a petition to get the critically acclaimed director attached to a highly-anticipated sequel. Check out the details of what movie fans are dying to have Quentin Tarantino make here.

Joining Quentin Tarantino as the keynote speakers at the Adobe Max conference were fashion designer and Project Runway judge Zac Posen, as well as war photographer Lynsey Addario.

