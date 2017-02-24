The ‘Queen Of MySpace’ Named ‘Forbidden’ Has Died At 35 From Liver Failure

Christine Dolce, the former queen of MySpace during the website’s early days, has passed away. According to TMZ, she died from liver failure at the age of 35.

At the time when MySpace was one of the more popular social media platforms, Christine Dolce, who is better known as ForBiddeN, was able to attract a huge following with over 2.1 million friends and was arguably the site’s biggest star.

Some of her followers included Inkmaster’s David Navarro and Nine Inch Nails.

Dolce’s family spoke out saying that she was struggling from complications from alcohol-related issues and had been hospitalized. She tried to get help for her problems but eventually passed away from liver failure with her family surrounding her at the hospital.

A funeral was held for Dolce last week.

[H/T TMZ]