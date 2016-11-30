Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Is Pregnant

The royal family is expanding again! Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is expecting her second child.
While the new baby won’t have a royal title, the family is very excited for the new addition.
“The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and members of the Royal Family are delighted with the news,” a spokesperson said, according to the BBC.
The professional equestrian is married to former rugby player, Mike Tindall. This will be their second baby together. They share a two-year-old daughter, Mia Grace.
Looks like it’s time for them to get a pony!
