Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Is Pregnant

The royal family is expanding again! Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is expecting her second child.

While the new baby won’t have a royal title, the family is very excited for the new addition.

“The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and members of the Royal Family are delighted with the news,” a spokesperson said, according to the BBC.

The professional equestrian is married to former rugby player, Mike Tindall. This will be their second baby together. They share a two-year-old daughter, Mia Grace.

Looks like it’s time for them to get a pony!

