Prison Inmate Violently Attacks Guard, Gets Beat Up By Other Inmates

Being a prison guard is a tough and dangerous job. Your job is literally to be locked inside a cage with the worst of society’s worst every single day. It’s certainly a job that requires you to look over your shoulder at all times.

One guard in a Tampa, Florida prison is probably wishing he’d looked a little harder, after being attacked by an inmate who attempted to choke him with a towel. Luckily the officer survived the brutal attack, and he has a few of the other inmates to thank for that. The whole shocking ordeal was caught on security cameras inside the prison.

At the time of the attack, 31-year-old Deputy D. Hernandez had been at Falkenburg Road Jail for only about 10 months. In the security cam footage, you can see Hernandez casually standing by a copier and speaking with an inmate. You can also see 22-year-old Kiondre Zachery approaching Deputy Hernandez from behind, and just as the deputy turns to walk away, Zachery throws a towel around his neck and starts violently choking him.

Another inmate comes to help Deputy Hernandez but, thinking quickly, the deputy spins around, swings his fist at his attacker, then sets his sights on taking down Zachery, who runs away out of view of the camera. The deputy follows him and momentarily neither are visible.

When the two men come back into view Zachery is seen still trying to get away from Deputy Hernandez. The inmates start rustling more and one of them steps in and punches Zachery in the head. He swiftly runs back to the other side of the room where he is greeted by another fellow inmate who throws a punch at him and helps Deputy Hernandez tackle Zachery to the ground.

Still ANOTHER inmate kneels down and helps the deputy hold Zachery down until other guards arrive to handle the situation.

As a result of the attack, Deputy Hernandez endured a twisted ankle, a bruised knee, and abrasions to his neck. Zachery reportedly faces a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

