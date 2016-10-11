Presidential Debate Breakout Star Kenneth Bone To Appear On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Kenneth Bone stole the hearts of America (and Courtney Stodden) after his poignant question during the second presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Now, the breakout star is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live.



Bone is from Granite City, Illinois, and was one of the audience members selected to ask a question of Trump and Clinton. He was expecting an educated answer, but he probably wasn’t expecting to be in the national spotlight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the debate, Bone asked, “What steps will your energy policy take to meet our energy needs while at the same time remaining environmentally friendly and minimizing job layoffs?”

Ken Bone, the breakout star of last night’s second presidential debate will appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tonight via the Wall of America.

Tonight’s guests include Don Rickles, John Stamos and music from Two Door Cinema Club.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs on ABC at 11:35pm EST, and we look forward to hearing more from Bone.