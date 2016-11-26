Police Suspend Search for Missing 9-Year-Old Nephew of NBA Star Marcus Camby

Volunteer efforts to find missing 9-year-old Marcus McGhee have been suspended.

McGhee is the nephew of former NBA star Marcus Camby and disappeared on Thursday from his home in Texas.

McGhee is seen on video leaving the back of a residence on Thanksgiving. Police posted on their Facebook saying the boy may be autistic. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweat pants and was not wearing any shoes.

Police think the boy may have taken his iPad with him according to The Houston Chronicle. Investigators are asking that residents in the area check any surveillance footage of their properties to see if they can find a glimpse of the child.

We are requesting the assistance of any resident who has a home video monitoring system to review their footage… https://t.co/bFh7E2MSJj — Pearland Police (@PearlandPD) November 26, 2016

“He probably won’t respond to his name if you call him,” Pearland Police Officer Michael Arnold said in a Facebook video. “Don’t holler at him or chase him.”

