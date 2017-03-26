Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing 2-Year-Old and 4-Day-Old Daughters

A father in North Carolina is behind bars today after being arrested and convicted in the brutal murders of his two young daughters.

On Friday, law enforcement officials arrested 30-year-old Tillman Freeman III on “two counts of child endangerment and two counts of child abuse.”

Reportedly, Tillman and his wife had an argument while she was still recovering from childbirth and he angrily took the girls and left the hospital.

Sometime after police found and arrested him for the aforementioned crimes, they discovered the bodies of the two little girls inside of a parked car in a forested area.

Following the discovery police subsequently charged Tillman with two counts of first-degree murder.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin, of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, spoke with reporters about the grisly murders and stated, “It was horrific.”

Going into more detail he said, “From what our investigation’s telling us they had a dispute, where [Freeman] allegedly made accusations about the babies not being his, a child not being his or maybe her involvement with someone, and when he took the kids we understand he left in a rage.”

He continued, “It’s kind of hard to find the words to describe what this feels like. I know people read it, I know people see the story and hear about it, but to be out here on the scene and actually see this stuff, to see these children lifeless and brutally stabbed.”

Sheriff Peterkin ended his statement by saying, “I don’t care how many years you’ve been in it. How many times you’ve been in it or seen things, this was not a good experience. Everybody’s taking this real hard. Our heart goes out to the family, to the mother.”

A family member of the children was quoted as saying, “I feel sad and hurt, but there’s nothing I can do about it.”

At this time there is no word on if Tillman has retained legal council or if he’s entered a plea

