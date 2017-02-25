11-Year-Old Boy Found Covered In Blood After His Dad Fatally Stabs His Mom

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Texas responded to an emergency call from a young boy who reported that his father, Medger Blake, had stabbed his mother, Rose Blake. Officers arrived at the residence to find the boy on his porch, covered in his mother’s blood.

Inside they encountered the boy’s father in the master bedroom of the home wielding a knife. Reports say the officers directed Medger to drop the knife but instead they say he “advanced toward one of the deputies with the knife in a threatening manner.” It was at this time that, “fearing for their lives,” the officers opened fire and shot him “multiple times.”

Both Rose and Medger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

Per police reports, the boy was not injured. They also say that he attempted to stop his father from stabbing his mother but was unable to overpower or dissuade him. He apparently then hid in a bathroom for safety.

Inside the home, police discovered an 8-page letter written by Medger that they say, “detailed what the suspect wanted to happen in the aftermath of the murder.” Supposedly, the letter, “contained explicit instructions on what to do with the house, vehicles and other assets.” Additionally, the note is said to have included an apology from Medger for what happened.

The police are said to have responded to the call within 8 minutes of receiving it, and there are no reports of when the letter is said to have been written, however, it appears possible that the letter was written prior to the murder, and if that speculation is accurate then it would seem the crime was entirely premeditated.

The authorities report that the boy has family from out of state that have come in to care for him.

The family has had no previous reports of violence and their pastor spoke to reporters saying, “They’re just a beautiful family.” He said Rose was “more outspoken,” and that Medger was “quiet, more reserved.” He added, “Nobody expected this.”

