18-Year-Old Horrifically Murders Mother By Decapitating Her

On Monday, law enforcement officers in Franklin County, North Carolina responded to a 911 call at a residence where they say they discovered “a gruesome scene.”

Reports say that 18-year-old Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada brutally murdered his own mother by allegedly decapitating her with a butcher knife.

Police arrived at the family’s home after Machada called 911 and reported that he’d murdered his mother, Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado. When the officers got to the home Machada was standing outside holding his mother’s severed head in one hand and the suspected murder weapon, a large kitchen butcher knife, in the other. Once officers began approaching him, Machada placed the head on the ground and allowed himself to be taken into police custody.

Once Machada was secure, officers went into the home and discovered the body of his 35-year-old mother. Reportedly, she had been stabbed repeatedly in addition to being beheaded. Authorities did not disclose the number of times she’d been stabbed.

Inside the home, officers also discovered two other children with an unknown relationship to Machada. They were not injured or physically harmed. In addition, it was reported that Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado has another son who was at school during the time of the incident.

Reports are that Machada’s state of mental health will be evaluated due to a possibility that he was taking medication for a condition related to mental health. Relatedly, Machada has been given what’s known as “safekeeper” status while he’s held for his alleged crime.

This label is part of guidelines issued by the North Carolina Department of Corrections to help with inmate housing when security and safety measures are crucial, usually associated with mental health concerns.

Neighbors nearby saw everything happen once the police arrived on the scene. Leona Smith, one neighbor in the area told reporters, “When I came out, there was something laying in the front yard, which I found out later it was the mother’s head. It’s very hurtful to know something like this can happen in your own neighborhood with such a quiet family with the standard white picket fence, trampoline, playground in the back. To know this happened and then yesterday to see the two younger children sitting in the ditch crying, it was heartbreaking.”

At this time, it’s unknown if Machada has retained legal council, but it’s reported that he has not yet entered a plea, but it’s said that he is currently awaiting a formal indictment by a grand jury.

