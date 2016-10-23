Police Lasso Big Bird During ‘Wild’ Day On The Job

It was just another day for Phoenix police, until an emu was spotted on the loose.



The big bird was wandering the Interstate 10 highway when police and state agricultural officials sprung into action.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wild day on I-10 west of Phoenix. Emu on the loose!!” Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Quentin Mehr tweeted.

The emu crossed the median and walked onto the highway’s shoulder, where officials used a lasso to contain it.

“We do not know where the emu came from. I am unaware of any emu farm in that area and, I believe, the Phoenix Zoo is the nearest zoo,” Mehr said.

It was a weird day at the office for Arizona police, but thankfully the emu and motorists managed to walk away uninjured.

[ H/T CNN ]